Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

It was a week that Anthony Weiner wishes he could forget. (You could say the same thing about last week as well.)
But the New York Congressman wasn’t the only person to have a bad seven days.
There was Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, and more.
But there were some nice stories as well.
The New York Observer relaunched, and it looks good. Meredith Vieira parted ways with Today and smiled the whole way home.
And that’s just the beginning.
He hijacked a press conference, had a picture of the Weiner's Weiner, and was mortified when it leaked out. Actually, this might be the week that legitimized him and his site, BigGovernment.com.
Bam: 'The New York Times' digital paywall is not only helping the digital business develop a meaningful new revenue stream (without crippling the existing one -- because the NYT has way more digital ad inventory than it can sell). It's helping to sustain the paper's core print business.'
Elizabeth Spiers and the gang returned to taking down the sacred cows of NYC. And the design looks good. (Now if only they could find someone to helm the magazine.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.