Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Noah Davis
Weiner headline

It was a week that Anthony Weiner wishes he could forget. (You could say the same thing about last week as well.)

But the New York Congressman wasn’t the only person to have a bad seven days.

There was Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, and more. 

But there were some nice stories as well.

The New York Observer relaunched, and it looks good. Meredith Vieira parted ways with Today and smiled the whole way home.

And that’s just the beginning.

Andrew Breitbart brought down Anthony Weiner

He hijacked a press conference, had a picture of the Weiner's Weiner, and was mortified when it leaked out. Actually, this might be the week that legitimized him and his site, BigGovernment.com.

The New York Times' Paywall is working.

Bam: 'The New York Times' digital paywall is not only helping the digital business develop a meaningful new revenue stream (without crippling the existing one -- because the NYT has way more digital ad inventory than it can sell). It's helping to sustain the paper's core print business.'

Meredith Vieira said goodbye to the Today show.

And there was a great video.

The New York Observer's redesign is excellent.

Elizabeth Spiers and the gang returned to taking down the sacred cows of NYC. And the design looks good. (Now if only they could find someone to helm the magazine.)

Alec Baldwin offered an explanation for Anthony Weiner's behaviour.

And it was pretty impressive. Then, it started a firestorm on The Huffington Post and Twitter.

Tom Hanks got Photoshopped.

And it looked pretty ridiculous.

Tracy Morgan said the wrong thing.

The 30 Rock star went on a homophobic rant. He apologized quickly, but the damage was already done.

MTV cancelled Skins

It 'didn't connect with a U.S. audience as much as we had hoped.'

Bill Simmons launched Grantland.

But the early results were underwhelming. (The Twitter reaction was mixed.)

Anthony Weiner... well, you know.

Where to start? How about everywhere?

Other losers? How about Bond girls?

