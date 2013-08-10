Anthony Weiner Street Interview With British ITV Is Just Plain Painful To Watch

New York City’s Mayoral hopeful Anthony Weiner just can’t seem to catch a break.

Speaking of breaks, he seemed like he was about to have a nervous breakdown during this street interview with British ITV.

The reporter asks him how he gets along after he’s been so “exposed” and his family humiliated. Then she asks him if he wants to be mayor simply for the power.

“It’s hard to take you seriously … I feel like I’ve stepped into a Monty Python bit,” Weiner says at one point, referring to the old British sketch show.

Then she asks how he keeps it going following such adversity.

“Every single day I’m fighting to win [the people’s] support. Look at me, when I started this campaign I was 6’9″ 240 pounds, this is all that’s left of me. By the time I’m done I’m going to slide under the door. What else you want? You want me to do the weather?”

Watch:

