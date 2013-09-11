VIDEO: Anthony Weiner Sprinted Through A McDonald's So The Press Wouldn't See Him Talk To Sydney Leathers

Anthony Weiner has two big problems tonight. One, he’s getting crushed in New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor. With 68% of precincts in, he has just 5% of the vote.

Two, Sydney Leathers, a Las Vegas woman with whom he carried on a sexting relationship, crashed his “victory party.” Before Weiner showed up to address supporters at Connolly’s Pub in Midtown, Leathers was hanging out on the sidewalk, waiting to berate him in front of assembled press. His campaign desperately wanted to make sure there wasn’t a confrontation in front of cameras.

Weiner is resourceful, and he had a plan. There’s a McDonald’s next to the bar, with a back door leading to a stairway into the bar’s rear entrance. So Weiner got into his own victory party by sprinting through a McDonalds with the press and Leathers chasing behind him.

Ultimately, Weiner succeeded in avoiding a public confrontation with Leathers, which made her sad.

Sprinting through a McDonald’s isn’t very dignified, but it worked better than the campaign’s first ploy: spokeswoman Barbara Morgan tried to get reporters off the sidewalk by telling them Weiner was already inside the bar and about to speak. Some fell for it. But other, more experienced reporters realised it was a ruse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.