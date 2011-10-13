New 'Sexting' Memoir Is Going To Make Anthony Weiner's Family Vacations EXTREMELY Uncomfortable

Anthony Weiner is learning the hard way that nothing ever dies on the Internet.



After being forced to resign from office in June when his, er, inappropriate sexting ways were revealed, Weiner has worked to stay out of the public eye.

And, truth be told, he’s been fairly successful. That is, until word of a new book by one of his “sextees” emerged.

Meet Traci Nobles, a former cheerleading coach who has written a tell-all memoir, “I Freinded You” [sic], to “set the record straight.”

What record? Who cares.

In excerpts obtained by Daily Mail, it’s pretty much what you expect (i.e., nasty sexting transcripts and such gems from Nobles as, “If anyone would have told me a year ago what would have been in store for me just one year later, I would have never imagined in my wildest dreams.”)

But there are a few bits that are sure to upset, like Weiner’s thoughts on his marriage to Huma Abedin (who’s expecting their first child in the new year) and relationship with his Muslim in-laws:

‘I wish I had an escape route sometimes,’ he wrote.

‘Well a lot has to do with religion,’ Weiner wrote in the messages to Ms. Nobles. ‘Lots of restrictions and how I’ve never been accepted by them.’

‘Touchy is a good word for this. It’s been touchy and worse from the beginning,’ he added.

‘They just believe I should be Muslim or convert… it makes for a lot of uncomfortable meetings.’

‘When you’re [sic] religion is something that is hated from the beginning it doesn’t inspire much confidence,’ he wrote.

Oh, and that time he masturbated in his congressional office:

‘It’s a big office and you know that’s not the only thing here that’s big,’ he wrote in one message.

In another he told Ms. Nobles that he needed to go to the bathroom before going out on the House floor.

‘I had to do some wiping in the bathroom hehe,’ he wrote minutes later.

Nobles, who didn’t shy away from media attention during the scandal, previously appeared on “Today,” telling Ann Curry she didn’t regret their online affair.

And we’re sure neither does her publisher.

(via Jezebel)

