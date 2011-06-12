Weiner Checking Himself Into Treatment centre, Wants Leave Of Absence From Congress

Photo: AP

Embattled Congressman Anthony Weiner is seeking professional treatment and wants a temporary leave of absence from Congress, AP reports.Weiner plans to check himself into a treatment centre today, but has not said he will permanently resign in the wake of the Twitter-sexting scandal.



The Congressman’s spokesperson said Weiner “would request a leave of absence from the House and seek treatment, but provided no further details,” the New York Times reported.

This is the statement just made by Weiner’s spokeswoman, Risa Heller:

Congressman Weiner departed this morning to seek professional treatment to focus on becoming a better husband and healthier person.

In light of that, he will request a short leave of absence from the House of Representatives so that he can get evaluated and map out a course of treatment to make himself well.

Congressman Weiner takes the views of his colleagues very seriously and has determined that he needs this time to get healthy and make the best decision possible for himself, his family and his constituents.

Weiner’s decision to seek treatment comes in the wake of House Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi calling for Weiner to resign in the wake of the scandal. Other top democrats also called for Weiner’s resignation today.

Pelosi said earlier Weiner “needs help” and he should get some “without the pressures of being a member of Congress.”

DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Weiner’s behaviour has been “indefensible” and his “continued service in Congress is untenable,” according to the Washington Post.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Israel also called for Weiner to resign. “I pray for his family and hope that Anthony will take time to get the help he needs without the distractions and added pressures of Washington,” Israel said.

These calls came in the wake of revelations that Weiner sent private messages to a 17 year old girl. Weiner and the girl’s family have said the messages were not indecent.

An aide called these communications with the Delaware teen the “final straw” in the scandal, the WSJ reported.

