HE'S IN! Anthony Weiner Is Running For Mayor Of New York

Disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is running for mayor of New York City, he announced early Wednesday morning in a campaign video.



Weiner’s announcement ends weeks of speculation about whether he would run, following a New York Times Magazine profile in early April in which he established his interest.

“Look, I made some big mistakes,” Weiner says in the video, which shows scenes from the city and features his wife, Huma Abedin.

“And I know I let a lot of people down. But I’ve also learned some tough lessons. I’m running for mayor because I’ve been fighting for the middle class and those struggling to make it my entire life. And I hope I get a second chance to work for you.”

Politicker’s Jill Colvin first spotted the video.

Weiner joins a crowded race on the Democratic side, which features City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, Public Advocate Bill de Blasio, former Comptroller Bill Thompson, and current Comptroller John Liu. A poll taken in mid-April showed that Weiner sat in second place among Democratic candidates behind only Quinn.

Watch his campaign video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.