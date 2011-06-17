Weiner Facebook Friend Says She Doesn't Regret Their Online Affair (VIDEO)

Traci Nobles, one of the women who corresponded with Anthony Weiner via Facebook, spoke with Ann Curry of “Today” this morning about her liaisons with the former senator.



Though she appeared contrite (and pretty normal, really) at first, Nobles eventually grew a little defiant with Curry’s obvious disapproval and persistent questions about Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin.

By the end of the interview, Nobles was saying that she didn’t regret the interaction at all — which seems a little strange.

But she got a plug in for her pilates classes at a Christian centre, so there’s that.

Video below.

