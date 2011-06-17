Weiner's Wife Skips His Resignation -- Just Like These 7 Scandalized Wives

Just back from a trip to Africa with her boss, Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin opted to stay away from the press conference that saw her husband, Anthony Weiner, resign from office.
Over the past decade, the loyal wife stationed just over the shoulder of the disgraced public-figure husband has become a cultural staple.
It’s simple to recall Silda Spitzer and Dina McGreevey stonily suffering press conferences.
But it’s not always easy to remember the women who opted not to stand by their husbands — and that’s probably exactly what they were going for.
The late Elizabeth Edwards was nowhere on-set during the famous 2008 ABC interview in which her husband, former Sen. John Edwards, admitted adulterous behaviour.
When former Sen. John Ensign admitted to an affair in 2009, his wife, Darlene, was nowhere near the podium. The pair remained married, but Ensign resigned this year.
Jenny Sanford stayed away from the 2009 affair-prompted resignation of her husband, Mark, then governor of South Carolina. The couple divorced soon after, and Jenny released a memoir on the experience.
When Tiger Woods finally came clean about a plethora of affairs in 2010, Elin Nordegren stayed home.
Earlier this year, former New York Rep. Chris Lee was caught sending Weiner-esque photos to a female recipient and resigned quickly. He did it via his website -- so his wife, Michele, was spared the decision of appearing.
