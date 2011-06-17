Weiner's Wife Skips His Resignation -- Just Like These 7 Scandalized Wives

Just back from a trip to Africa with her boss, Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin opted to stay away from the press conference that saw her husband, Anthony Weiner, resign from office.



Over the past decade, the loyal wife stationed just over the shoulder of the disgraced public-figure husband has become a cultural staple.

It’s simple to recall Silda Spitzer and Dina McGreevey stonily suffering press conferences.

But it’s not always easy to remember the women who opted not to stand by their husbands — and that’s probably exactly what they were going for.

