Anthony Weiner Is Resigning

The beleaguered congressman has reportedly told friends he will be resigning later today.



Weiner took a two week leave of absence from Congress after TMZ released more pictures of him posing in the Congressional gym over the weekend.

This followed days of calls for his resignation from various high profile Democrats including Nancy Pelosi and later President Obama, who said if he were in Weiner’s position he’d resign.

According to various reports he was waiting for wife Huma Abedin to return from a trip abroad with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before making a final decision.

Huma returned late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred held a press conference with former porn star Ginger Lee who had exchanged sexts with Weiner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.