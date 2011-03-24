Anthony Weiner Has Stopped Yelling At Megyn Kelly Long Enough To Take Questions On Reddit

A little before noon today, the Anthony Weiner, the Democratic representative who loves to butt heads with conservatives, the GOP and Megyn Kelly, posted that he’d be taking questions about Obamacare on Reddit.



He wrote:

Obamacare is 1 year old today. Americans should celebrate. Ask me anything you want. I love chatting about health care reform. (And who doesn’t?)

Post your question here, up vote the questions you think I should answer. I’ll be back at 5:30pm to answer Redditor’s questions and comments for an hour.

This news was immediately clicked up to the top of the Reddit list and a trend of questions seems to be forming.

The question “WHY DID YOU VOTE FOR THE PATRIOT ACT EXTENSION?” sits at the top of the list. The second-most popular vote-up is “What’s going on with Campaign Finance Reform? Is there any hope we’ll see an attempt at it any time soon?”

Other queries were about farm subsidies, marijuana legalization, and finally, health care.

Weiner, who is shrewdly getting himself oodles of media exposure lately, certainly realised what type of questions “Ask me anything you want,” would bring.

Updates upon the approach of his 5:30 p.m. responses.

