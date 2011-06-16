BREAKING: Former Porn Star Says She Thinks Weiner Should Resign

Gloria Allred just conducted what has to rate as one of the more ridiculous press conferences ever held on behalf of former porn star Ginger Lee.



Lee numbers among the women who sexted with Weiner, and after the now-infamous underwear photo came to light he advised her to lie to press.

The point of this press conference, if there was one, appears to be that Lee would like to clear her name (translation: Allred wants a piece of this spotlight).

Additionally, Lee says she did not send or receive pictures from Anthony Weiner.

She did, however, sext with him and to make the point that this was not one-sided Allred read aloud the sexts from Anthony Weiner regarding his “package.”

“I have wardrobe demands too, I need to highlight my package.”

“My package and I are not going to beg.”

Lee says she has more than 100 emails from Weiner, which Allred says she has in her possession (start your engines cable bookers!).

Interestingly, Lee also noted that by the time the underwear photo made its debut “Weiner had already told me there was a Twitter sex scandal on the horizon.” Which, if true, only adds to what we aleady know (too much) about his astounding recklessness and stupidity.

Much to the presumable relief of Nancy Pelosi, Lee also thinks Weiner should resign: “I knew I couldn’t lie for him but didn’t want to be the one that kicked him under the bus. I think Anthony Weiner should resign. If he lied about this I cant have much faith in him about anything else. I’d like to go on with my life.”

Wouldn’t we all.

