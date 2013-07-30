Support For Anthony Weiner Collapses In A New Poll

Brett LoGiurato
Anthony Weiner

Anthony Weiner has plummeted to fourth place in the New York City Democratic primary for mayor, according to a new Quinnipiac University survey released on Monday.

After a brutal week of scandal amid new revelations of his lewd online behaviour, Weiner has dropped 10 points from Quinnipiac’s last survey.

Here are the horse-race numbers:

  • City Council Speaker Christine Quinn: 27%
  • Public Advocate Bill de Blasio: 21%
  • Former Comptroller Bill Thompson: 20%
  • Anthony Weiner: 16%

