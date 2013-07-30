Support For Anthony Weiner Collapses In A New Poll

Anthony Weiner has plummeted to fourth place in the New York City Democratic primary for mayor, according to a new Quinnipiac University survey released on Monday.



After a brutal week of scandal amid new revelations of his lewd online behaviour, Weiner has dropped 10 points from Quinnipiac’s last survey.

Here are the horse-race numbers:

City Council Speaker Christine Quinn: 27%

Public Advocate Bill de Blasio: 21%

Former Comptroller Bill Thompson: 20%

Anthony Weiner: 16%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.