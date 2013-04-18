New Poll Is Actually Brutal For Anthony Weiner's Mayoral Prospects

APFormer New York Congressman Anthony Weiner would clearly shake up the race for New York City Mayor, according to a new poll released Wednesday by Marist College and NBC New York.



The poll shows Weiner in second place in the Democratic race after following City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, 15 per cent to 26 per cent.

But it paints a bleak overall picture of Weiner’s chances at building enough support before a Democratic primary, should he decide to enter the race.

First, Weiner, the former Congressman who was forced to resign after admitting to sending lewd texts, is already a well-known figure. The vast majority of New York City voters — 82 per cent — already have an opinion about Weiner, and their thoughts are mostly negative. Only 39 per cent view Weiner favourably, compared with 43 per cent who have an unfavorable opinion.

Compare that with Quinn — 59 per cent said they view her favourably, compared with 23 per cent who have an unfavorable opinion.

Among registered Democrats, only 40 per cent of registered Democrats want Weiner to run for mayor, while 46 per cent don’t want him to run. Among all city voters, the split is 47-37 against him running.

The silver lining for Weiner is that his poll numbers have improved since October, when only 28 per cent of Democrats wanted him to run. His favorability has also improved — two months ago, only 30 per cent of city voters viewed him favourably, while 46 per cent viewed him unfavorably.

Weiner also beats out other Democratic candidates for mayor, including Public Advocate Bill de Blasio (11 per cent), former Comptroller Bill Thompson (11 per cent), and current Comptroller John Liu (12 per cent).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.