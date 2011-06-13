Anthony Weiner Also Took Creepy Shirtless Photos Of Himself At The Congressional Gym

TMZ has obtained photos Anthony Weiner took of himself in nothing but a towel (and barely even that in one!) in the Congressional gym.



TMZ says he sent these to at least one woman.

In addition to being further evidence of Weiner’s epic narcissism, this could prove problematic for the Congressman if they can be used to show Weiner used Congressional resources to send any inappropriate messages to women.

Many Dems, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, have called for Weiner’s resignation since he admitted to sending the now infamous underwear shot. But so far Weiner has not technically broken any laws.

If, however, the Dems can show he used government resources they may have grounds to give him the boot under Congressional rules.

See all the pics at TMZ >>>

