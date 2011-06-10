Barbara Walters Saw The Weiner Picture "Days Ago" -- And She Was Impressed (VIDEO)

Barbara Walters is Rep. Anthony Weiner‘s biggest cheerleader right now.



In a professional way — but also in an anatomical way.

In discussing yesterday’s Weiner updates on this morning’s episode of “The View,” Barbara pointed out — as she is wont to do on matters like this — that she had seen Andrew Breitbart‘s Weiner photo “days ago.”

(Sherri Shepherd, by the way, thinks Breitbart is James O’Keefe — the activist who dressed as a pimp to infiltrate ACORN.)

As the ladies discussed the veracity of the picture, Elisabeth Hasselbeck theorized that if Weiner hasn’t denied it’s his, then it must be a flattering shot.

Walters responded, “It is.”

She, by the way, thinks Weiner should stay in office — while yesterday, Whoopi Goldberg called for him to resign.

Video below.



