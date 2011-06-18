WEINER'S A STAR: Former Congressman Offered Cameo Role On Entourage

AP



Anthony Weiner is no longer a Congressman, but he could be a television star.Entourage creator Doug Ellin offered the dick-pic-sending disgraced New Yorker a cameo role in the show.

Weiner has not responded to the request.

You have to think he is getting comfortable on camera after spending so much time in the spotlight over the past few weeks.

Ellin reportedly offered a guest slot to Charlie Sheen last season, but nothing came of the move.

