Anthony Weiner Is Finished — Here Are The Candidates Who Can Be The Next NYC Mayor

The nation is captivated by Anthony Weiner — his plucky refusal to quit (sexting), the cringeworthy press conferences he gives, his intern who wrote a tell-all column for the Daily News, and his flack who called that intern a “slutbag” in a conversation with a reporter.



All of that also means he’s not going to become mayor of New York.

So, Business Insider thought it would be helpful to give you a little guide to the people who might actually win the New York City mayoral race, what they stand for, and who supports them.

We think the most likely candidate to win is former city comptroller Bill Thompson (D). If you don’t know much about him, you’re not alone. An early July Quinnipiac poll found that less than half of likely Democratic primary voters were prepared to express an opinion about him. Thompson will probably win because, unlike most of the other candidates, few voters can come up with a reason to hate him.

But City Council Speaker Christine Quinn (D) and Public Advocate Bill De Blasio (D) all stand decent chances—and you shouldn’t entirely count out ex-deputy mayor Joe Lhota (R), since the last five mayor races have been won by the candidate on the Republican line.

Here’s the guide:

