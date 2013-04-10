Jon Stewart Offered Anthony Weiner Some Sage Advice In The Midst Of His Twitter Scandal

A new New York Times Magazine profile out this morning takes a comprehensive look at the possible comeback of former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner, who resigned from office in 2011 after he admitted that he had sent a lewd picture of himself through Twitter.



According to the NYT magazine piece, when the fallout from the scandal was still fresh, Weiner received a call from comedian Jon Stewart, with whom he has been friends since the late 1980s.

Stewart — who mocked the scandal The Daily Show with segments that included titles like “The Big Wang Theory” — offered Weiner encouragement in the call.

From NYT Mag’s report:

Weiner fielded a lot of calls from friends and colleagues, many of them offering advice. One prominent state politician called to confess that he was a sex addict and urged Weiner to join his support group. Another call was from Stewart. “We create a two-dimensional effigy of an individual and just kind of burn it in the town square and then walk away,” Stewart says. “As someone who is part of the process that does that to people, when I talked to him, it was more from that perspective than anything else, to say: ‘As low as you are, please understand that what’s happening to you right now isn’t really happening to you, it’s happening to whatever caricature we’ve all created of you. You have your own responsibility in this, but it’s not to us. I know it’s hard to separate yourself from that, but I hope you can at some level.'”

Stewart also told the magazine that he wasn’t surprised or abhorred by the scandal.

“In terms of these types of scandals, the depravity was on a very low scale,” Stewart said.

The magazine also reveals that Weiner is contemplating a bid for New York City Mayor this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.