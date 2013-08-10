Anthony Weiner Was Completely Rude To A British Reporter And Then Mocked Her Accent

YouTube Screencap Weiner dismissed the reporter’s questions, then openly mocked her British accent.

Anthony Weiner is still doggedly on the campaign trail in the New York City mayoral race, despite persistent scandals from a

sexting relationshipto a

foul-mouthed spokeswoman.

The negative attention from the media doesn’t stop Weiner from keeping himself entertained, this time at the expense of a reporter from British-ITV who caught up with him on Thursday.

Weiner repeatedly interrupted the reporter, dismissing her questions about the challenges to his campaign. Then she asked him whether he was motivated by a “hunger” for the job.

“It’s hard to take you seriously,” Weiner responded.

He said he felt like he’d stepped into a Monty Python bit, and mimicked her question in a sing-song British accent.

At the end of the interview, Weiner offered to do a weather report from London, where it would be “raining, cloudy and grey.”

Watch the full clip here:

