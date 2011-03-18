WATCH: Anthony Weiner Leaves Michele Bachmann Speechless For 161 Seconds On LIVE TV

Something amazing happened on Sean Hannity Wednesday night.



The host brought on Reps. Anthony Weiner and Michele Bachmann. The former got into an argument with Hannity almost immediately. The latter stayed silent.

For two minutes and 41 seconds.

In real-world time, 161 seconds isn’t that long. In television, however, it’s forever.

Bachmann sat smiling in the middle of the three-way split screen for almost three minutes. She was akin to a guest on a late-night show’s couch, sitting awkwardly while the host interviewed another person. It wasn’t Jennifer Aniston on Between Two Ferns, but it was pretty brutal.

It got fun when she did start speaking.

“You know Sean, I had no idea Representative Weiner was such a reader of fiction,” Bachmann said in response to a claim Weiner made about the deficit. “He’s a huge fiction reader because that’s all of his numbers.”

“Bachmann, I don’t think you want to go there,” the New York Rep. replied.

The sparring continued later in the segment.

“For her to make fun of me for not knowing fact from fiction is a bit ironic,” Weiner told Hannity.

“I’m a cutter. I’m a cutter. I want to cut the deficit,” Bachmann responded.

Weiner: “You want to cut Medicare. You want to cut veteran spending. You want to cut air traffic controller. You and I have different values. That’s what this fight is about.”

Bachmann: “We have very different values, I agree with you.”

And they said bipartisan politics was dead.

