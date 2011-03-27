How NY Congressman Anthony Weiner Has Managed To Dominate Media In Less Than A Month

Anthony Weiner cannot be stopped.
Over the last two weeks, the Democratic Representative has gone on a media blitz.
He has made multiple television shows, his speeches in Congress are hits on C-Span and online; Weiner took to the radio, dominated news blogs, live streaming video, and even tackled multiple social media networks.
The New Yorkers’ non-stop barrage of communication was was designed to get out his message about health care reform, but he also took these opportunities to express his views over the de-funding of NPR, the President’s entry into Libya, the non-controversy of bike lanes, and even the silliness of his own name.
Last Wednesday, Weiner debated on live television with Sean Hannity while Michele Bachmann sat there and said nothing -- for almost three full minutes.
He wasted no time, taking the floor of the House of Representatives that same day and unleashing a sarcastic rant over the Republican de-funding of NPR.
Despite a very full day, he still had time to express his views -- in yet a third medium -- on Lawrence O'Donnell's show..
Then, on Thursday, he held a town hall meeting in in Rockaway -- his actual constituency -- at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 333 Beach 90th. He even livestreamed the hour-long event on his website.
