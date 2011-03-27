How NY Congressman Anthony Weiner Has Managed To Dominate Media In Less Than A Month

Anthony Weiner cannot be stopped.



Over the last two weeks, the Democratic Representative has gone on a media blitz.

He has made multiple television shows, his speeches in Congress are hits on C-Span and online; Weiner took to the radio, dominated news blogs, live streaming video, and even tackled multiple social media networks.

The New Yorkers’ non-stop barrage of communication was was designed to get out his message about health care reform, but he also took these opportunities to express his views over the de-funding of NPR, the President’s entry into Libya, the non-controversy of bike lanes, and even the silliness of his own name.

