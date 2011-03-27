How NY Congressman Anthony Weiner Has Managed To Dominate Media In Less Than A Month

Noah Davis, Joseph Alexiou
Anthony Weiner

Anthony Weiner cannot be stopped.

Over the last two weeks, the Democratic Representative has gone on a media blitz.

He has made multiple television shows, his speeches in Congress are hits on C-Span and online; Weiner took to the radio, dominated news blogs, live streaming video, and even tackled multiple social media networks.

The New Yorkers’ non-stop barrage of communication was was designed to get out his message about health care reform, but he also took these opportunities to express his views over the de-funding of NPR, the President’s entry into Libya, the non-controversy of bike lanes, and even the silliness of his own name.

Renders Michele Bachmann Speechless On Hannity

Last Wednesday, Weiner debated on live television with Sean Hannity while Michele Bachmann sat there and said nothing -- for almost three full minutes.

Rant Against The House Republicans Over Slashing NPR

He wasted no time, taking the floor of the House of Representatives that same day and unleashing a sarcastic rant over the Republican de-funding of NPR.

Don Imus

On March 22, Weiner was a guest on Don Imus' radio show. The pair debated Barack Obama's decision to go into Libya. Imus pleaded with the Congressman not to be 'mean to me like you are to poor little Megyn Kelly or Sean Hannity.'

Then on Social Media

On Wednesday -- the anniversary of Obamacare -- Weiner corresponded with interested fans and constituents on Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and the Daily Kos about health care and any political issues worthy of discussion. Oh right, and Weiner jokes.

Speech at the centre for American Progress

On the same day, he gave a speech on health care reform at the centre for American progress.

Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnel

Despite a very full day, he still had time to express his views -- in yet a third medium -- on Lawrence O'Donnell's show..

Livestream Town Hall Meeting

Then, on Thursday, he held a town hall meeting in in Rockaway -- his actual constituency -- at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 333 Beach 90th. He even livestreamed the hour-long event on his website.

Weiner is impressive but he is not close to the most influential person on Twitter >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.