Here's The First Terrible Sign For Anthony Weiner's Mayoral Candidacy

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner officially threw his hat into the New York City mayoral race early Wednesday morning, but there are already signs that he will face a long, uphill climb in the campaign.



A new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday that coincides with Weiner’s announcement shows that views of Weiner’s potential candidacy have devolved since a glossy early April New York Times Magazine profile in which he first revealed his interest.

The poll finds that only 38 per cent of voters believe that Weiner should run. Meanwhile, 49 per cent think he should not run.

In a mid-April Quinnipiac poll, 41 per cent said Weiner should run, and only 44 per cent thought he should not. That’s an 8-point swing in the past month.

Weiner’s numbers see the same trend among New York City Democrats. In April, Democrats thought he should run by a 45-40 split. Now, by a 44-41 split, they think he should not run. And only 37 per cent of Independents think he should run.

The new Quinnipiac poll does show, however, that Weiner trails only City Council Speaker Christine Quinn in the Democratic race for mayor. He earns 15 per cent of the vote to Quinn’s 25 per cent, which is not enough for Quinn to avoid a runoff.

