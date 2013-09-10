Anthony Weiner's Mayoral Campaign Ends With A Train Wreck Of An Interview On MSNBC

Mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner had his last television appearance before New York City’s primary day Tuesday night with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell — and it was a train wreck to behold.

Weiner’s appearance on “The Last Word” ended a marathon day in which he appeared on the “Today” show and various MSNBC programs, along with a heavy dose of campaigning.

But O’Donnell immediately aired his grievances with Weiner. He opened the interview by asking, simply, “What is wrong with you?”

“I don’t understand the question,” Weiner said. “What is wrong with me that I care so much about the issues that I fight for every day of my entire career?”

No.

“What I mean is, what is wrong with you that you can’t imagine a life without elected office?” O’Donnell said.

“That’s ridiculous,” Weiner said.

O’Donnell went on about how he didn’t understand what he saw as a “desperate need” for Weiner to hold elected office, and to use elected office for personal redemption.

“Lawrence, just do me a favour,” Weiner said, after several minutes of back-and-forth bickering. “I just need, like, a hand signal when the haranguing is done.”

As time was running out on the show, and on the interview, O’Donnell asked Weiner if he would stay to continue the conversation in video that would be posted online.

“Online?! Get harangued online?! No one watches the show! Who do you think’s going to watch online?!” Weiner said.

Here’s the clip:

