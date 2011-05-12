SMACKDOWN: NY Rep Anthony Weiner Challenges John Boehner To Street Corner Debate

Anthony Weiner is a true New York City kid, which means he can probably hold his own in a street fight.



So perhaps it is not a surprise that the Congressman wants to meet John Boehner for a corner debate while the Speaker of the House is in New York City.

On Tuesday, Weiner challenged the Republican on Twitter.

He reiterated the words Wednesday afternoon.

Boehner has yet to respond, on either of his official Twitter accounts, but there is still time. Maybe this will turn into a straight-up brawl. That would be fun.

