Anthony Weiner Rages On About The Obama Tax Compromise





On Friday night, Rachel Maddow had fiery New York Congressman Anthony Weiner on her show. Weiner is famous for his angry rant about Republicans holding up the 9/11 First Responders Bill in July. Maddow asked him how he felt about the current Republican filibuster of the bill in the senate and it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that he is less than pleased.

“Yesterday in the House of Representatives, and today the President, signed a bill that gave tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires in the amount of about 70 billion dollars. This is a seven billion dollar program for a discreet group of people who every day are, frankly, coughing. And I guess the challenge we have here is trying to stop the moving target of what the objection is. Is it that they don’t like the bill because its just for New Yorkers? Well, its not that. Frankly, 435 districts and 434 of them have someone dying of 9/11 related illnesses. Is it the procedure? They said, ‘if only you pass the tax bill, then we’ll go onto the other things.’ Well, this is one of the other things.”

When asked how he felt about the Obama tax compromise, which Weiner voted against, he expressed his extreme disappointment and his less than optimistic view of what will happen when the issue resurfaces in two years.

“The Republicans, I think, ate our lunch in this card game. I think that they got basically everything they wanted for this session, was the estate tax and the.. extension of the Bush tax cuts… In two years, I am very concerned that the political pressure we all felt this year to get this done, we’re going to feel even more profoundly in an election year in two years.”

Video Below





