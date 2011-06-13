FROM MICHAEL TO TIGER: How Sex Rehab Became Part Of American Culture

The news broke over the weekend:
After struggling to maintain a not-a-big-deal narrative for the duration of his scandal, Rep. Anthony Weiner said he would be seeking treatment.
Weiner’s statement on the matter doesn’t mention sex rehab specifically.
And yet it’s certainly the first thing our minds call up.
But the idea of automatically entering a facility to be cured of womanizing wasn’t around in the day of Benjamin Franklin.
Or Wilt Chamberlain. Or even, really, Bill Clinton.
So how did it go from a nonentity to something we just nod at knowingly?
Michael Douglas, who checked into rehab in 1990, was said to be there battling sexual addictions -- but he has since denied that claim.
The first major study on sexual addiction came out in 1991. It was completed by a researcher named Patrick Carnes, who polled 752 men and 180 women. Among other things, he concluded that sex addicts often can't form close friendships.
Halle Berry's ex-husband, Eric Benet, gave the phrase a few kicks around the news cycle when he was revealed to be cheating on Berry -- and subsequently entered sex rehab in 2002.
After being exposed as the political world's most famous john, Eliot Spitzer sought therapy in 2008, reportedly for sex addiction.
In 2010, Sandra Bullock's ex-husband, Jesse James, ducked into sex rehab as news of his affairs broke. But he reportedly abandoned treatment when Bullock refused to take him back.
The outrageous sex scandal that surrounded Tiger Woods in 2010 culminated with the golfer checking into a sex rehab facility in Mississippi.
