FROM MICHAEL TO TIGER: How Sex Rehab Became Part Of American Culture

The news broke over the weekend:



After struggling to maintain a not-a-big-deal narrative for the duration of his scandal, Rep. Anthony Weiner said he would be seeking treatment.

Weiner’s statement on the matter doesn’t mention sex rehab specifically.

And yet it’s certainly the first thing our minds call up.

But the idea of automatically entering a facility to be cured of womanizing wasn’t around in the day of Benjamin Franklin.

Or Wilt Chamberlain. Or even, really, Bill Clinton.

So how did it go from a nonentity to something we just nod at knowingly?

