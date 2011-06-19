Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

The Dallas Mavericks started out the week with a victory in game six of the NBA finals. We ended with torrential rain in New York, Rory McIlroy storming through the US Open, and Glenn Beck drawing closer and closer to his final show.
There was plenty of media fun in between as well.
Hugh Hefner was jilted by his would-be bride.
Sports Illustrated did something unprecedented.
John Edwards got himself a mug shot.
And yes, Anthony Weiner said goodbye to his Congressional gig.
Hours after the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup, the magazine pushed a new cover and story about the victory.
The actor cannot get any sequels green lit. The worst!
But at least he got to have dinner with a billionaire.
There really isn't much else to say. Except maybe that the resulting New York Observer's cover was great.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.