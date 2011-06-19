Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Noah Davis
crystal harris

The Dallas Mavericks started out the week with a victory in game six of the NBA finals. We ended with torrential rain in New York, Rory McIlroy storming through the US Open, and Glenn Beck drawing closer and closer to his final show.

There was plenty of media fun in between as well.

Hugh Hefner was jilted by his would-be bride.

Sports Illustrated did something unprecedented.

John Edwards got himself a mug shot.

And yes, Anthony Weiner said goodbye to his Congressional gig.

Sports Illustrated pushed a new issue to its iPad subscribers.

Hours after the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup, the magazine pushed a new cover and story about the victory.

The people of Vancouver rioted, but two stars were born.

The riot wasn't pretty. The kids kissing was and so was the adorably sincere clean-up effort.

Reddit reported 1.2B page views per month.

That's a lot.

She got to go to the first show. And hug Bono.

The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA championship.

Then they spent $110,000 in a nightclub. And the NBA won the social media war.

Will Ferrell can't catch a break.

The actor cannot get any sequels green lit. The worst!

But at least he got to have dinner with a billionaire.

Anthony Weiner finally resigned

There really isn't much else to say. Except maybe that the resulting New York Observer's cover was great.

Crystal Harris dumped Hugh Hefner.

That's not very nice. And she still appeared on the July Playboy cover.

John Edwards had a mug shot released.

It looks vaguely like a campaign photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow is just so annoying.

Her next trick: Dispensing advice no one needs.

Winners, losers... and beauty queens?

