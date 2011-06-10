PHOTOS: Inside The Apartment Anthony Weiner Just Yanked Off The Market

Leah Goldman
weiner

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin were trying to sell their $449,000 apartment in the Forest Hills section in Queens until a few days ago, when it was mysteriously taken off the market.Realtor.com‘s listing of the home features a picture of their bedroom, complete with monogrammed pillows.

The cat sunning itself in the window also appears in a photo Weiner sent to one of his alleged online mistresses.

The outside of the Forest Hills co-op

A view of the living room

And the kitchen

A look into the dining room from the kitchen

The bathroom

Here's another view of the living room

JFK on the wall

The corner office

Here's the home of a former politician

HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $10 Million Cattle Farm Elizabeth Taylor Once Called Home >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.