PHOTOS: Inside The Apartment Anthony Weiner Just Yanked Off The Market

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin were trying to sell their $449,000 apartment in the Forest Hills section in Queens until a few days ago, when it was mysteriously taken off the market.Realtor.com‘s listing of the home features a picture of their bedroom, complete with monogrammed pillows.



The cat sunning itself in the window also appears in a photo Weiner sent to one of his alleged online mistresses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.