ANTHONY WEINER RESIGNS: Gets HECKLED At His Own Press Conference

As with everything to do with the Anthony Weiner scandal the press conference he just held to announce his resignation was absolutely surreal.



During the presser, which at moments sounded more like a campaign stop, Weiner was heckled by people in the crowd.

“Are you more than 7 inches?” hollered someone.

“Bye bye, pervert.”

According to Maggie Haberman at Politico, who was there, “reporters are shouting down this screamer. A cop is now moving through the room, threatening to remove him.”

The guy heckling at this presser may have been the same guy who showed up at Weiner’s last press conference and yelled out “Are you shocked that Arnold Schwarzenegger had sex with such an ugly woman?”

That guy, according to the Daily News, was Benjy Schiffman, whose Twitter bio identifies him as a writer for The Howard Stern Show.

