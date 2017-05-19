Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in connection with 'sexting' case

Anthony Weiner is expected to enter a guilty plea Friday in connection with the “sexting” case that led to his involvement in an FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server before the presidential election, The New York Times reported.

Weiner will plead guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, according to The Times.

The former Democratic congressman, became embroiled in the scandal as federal authorities began investigating reports of Weiner’s months-long exchange of sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina.

During that investigation, the FBI seized Weiner’s electronic devices. They found a plethora of emails to his estranged wife, Clinton aide Huma Abedin, which led to the surprise reopening of the investigation into Clinton’s email server just days before the election.

Many Democrats, including Clinton herself, have said the timing of the announcement contributed to her November loss.

Two sources who wished to remain anonymous told The Times that Weiner surrendered to the FBI early Friday morning. According to The New York Times, the plea agreement could result in Weiner being registered as a sex offender and charged with anywhere from 0 to 10 years in prison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.