TOAST: Former Porn Star Has Hired Celebrity Attorney Gloria Allred To Deal With WEINER Emails

Anthony Weiner waited too long to get out.



CNN is reporting that former porn star Ginger Lee has hired celebrity attorney Gloria Allred to deal with an email(s) she apparently received from Weiner.

According to the Breaking News Wire Twitter Allred has called a press conference for this afternoon in New York.

Allred has made a name for herself representing high profile cases including Amber Frey and Nicole Brown Simpson’s family.

More recently she represented Rachel Uchitel during the Tiger Woods scandal. Nuff said.

If there is a cable TV spotlight to be had Allred will usually find it. Meaning, among other things, that even if Weiner resigns today we are likely in for a few more days of Weinergate revelations.

