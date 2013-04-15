Anthony Weiner Reveals His Plan To Save New York

Four days after a New York Times Magazine profile stirred speculation that former Congressman Anthony Weiner was eyeing a run for New York City mayor, Weiner released a 21-page policy booklet called “Keys to the City.”



The booklet rehashes many ideas from a policy book Weiner released in 2008, when he was exploring a run for the office in 2009.

In the booklet, Weiner offers 64 ideas to “keep New York the capital of the middle class.” Some of the more interesting that stick out:

A city-run, single-payer health care program

Having the Mayor field a so-called “question time” from members of the City Council, something that is modelled after the British House of Commons

Putting a “Kindle in every backpack” of city schoolchildren

Ferries in all five boroughs: “No water-bound city is as far behind the curve on ferry service as New York City.”

Instant cell service on every subway platform: “Going down to catch the train should not mean you lose the ability to check on a meeting, run an app, or report a crime.”

Weiner wouldn’t say whether he was releasing these ideas as part of a firm bid for mayor.

“I’ll leave it to the reader to try to derive motivation,” he told the Times.

