Brutal Poll Numbers For The 'Embarrassing' Anthony Weiner And Eliot Spitzer

Both New York voters at-large and Democrats have unfavorable views of controversial mayoral and comptroller candidates Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer, according

to a new Siena College poll.

Overall, the poll found that 59% of voters statewide have an unfavorable view of Spitzer, who is running for the New York City comptroller position in the Democratic primary against former Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer. That includes 51% of New York Democrats. And 52% of New York City voters surveyed in the statewide poll have an unfavorable opinion of Spitzer.

For Weiner, meanwhile, the numbers are even worse. Only 11% of voters have a favourable view of Weiner, including just 15% of Democrats. Three-quarters of New York City voters view him unfavorably,.

Nearly two-thirds of New York City voters think the light shone on the city by Weiner and Spitzer — both attempting comebacks from scandal-plagued resignations — is “embarrassing.”

“Weiner has set a new all-time Siena College Poll record, with 80% of voters viewing him unfavorably — including three-quarters of Democrats and New York City voters — compared to only 11% who have a favourable view of America’s most infamous tweeter,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

The poll didn’t pit the two candidates in head-to-head matchups. But in a New York Times/Siena College poll released last week, Weiner dropped to his worst mark yet in the mayoral race. He grabbed just 10% of the Democratic primary vote, and he trailed City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, former Comptroller Bill Thompson, and Public Advocate Bill de Blasio.

Weiner admitted last month to online sexual relationships with at least three women after resigning from Congress in 2011. In total, he estimated that he had online relationships with between six and 10 women both during his time in Congress and otherwise.

