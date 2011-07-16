Here's Why The Democrats Want Anthony Weiner Back

Anthony Weiner, the Democrats need you… for their annual Congressional Baseball Game.



“We miss Anthony. He was a star player,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan) told the New York Post. “We need all the talent and all the help we can get,” noted Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens). (via the Village Voice‘s Running Scared blog)

The disgraced former Congressman was a star in last year’s game, playing right field and turning in at least one stellar over-the-shoulder grab. His throwing motion, however, could use some work.

(Best part about the NYP story? The amazing lede: “For once, Democrats were missing sext addict Anthony Weiner’s big bat and play in the field.”)

And there’s video of the catch. It was the No. 9 play on “SportsCenter.”

