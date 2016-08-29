Anthony Weiner appears to delete Twitter amid new sexting revelations

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Anthony Weiner at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner appeared to have deleted his Twitter account on Monday amid revelations of a potential third public sexting scandal.

Weiner’s decision to go dark on Twitter came hours after the New York Post reported that the former congressman sent suggestive images and messages to a woman for over a year between early 2015 and this year, including one image with his then 4-year-old son in the picture.

The sexting scandal is one in a long string of revelations about Weiner’s sexting habits. The ex-congressman’s first sexting scandal drove him from office, while revelations that he continued sexting women after his first scandal helped destroy his bid for mayor of New York City in 2013.

The unfortunate timing of the Post report also could have repercussions on the presidential campaign trail. Weiner is married to one of Hillary Clinton’s top advisors, Huma Abedin.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has had no qualms tying the former congressman’s misdeeds to the Clinton campaign. Last month, the real-estate magnate called Weiner a “sleazeball and a pervert,” and argued that Abedin shouldn’t be an integral member of Clinton’s campaign staff because of her ties to her husband.

