Anthony Weiner Confirms Authenticity Of New Sex Chats Under Pseudonym 'Carlos Danger'

New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner confirmed the authenticity of new lewd, sexually charged online chats and photos that were posted by a nightlife website over the past day.

Nightlife site “The Dirty” posted images and conversations that allegedly came from Weiner to a 22-year-old woman under the pseudonym “Carlos Danger.”

“I said that other texts and photos were likely to come out, and today they have,” Weiner said in a statement released by his campaign Tuesday afternoon.

“As I have said in the past, these things that I did were wrong and hurtful to my wife and caused us to go through challenges in our marriage that extended past my resignation from Congress. While some things that have been posted today are true and some are not, there is no question that what I did was wrong. This behavior is behind me. I’ve apologized to Huma and am grateful that she has worked through these issues with me and for her forgiveness. I want to again say that I am very sorry to anyone who was on the receiving end of these messages and the disruption that this has caused. As my wife and I have said, we are focused on moving forward.”

Weiner’s statement does not address the crucial question of the timeline of when they occurred, and whether or not they came after his fall and resignation from Congress in 2011 amid the initial scandal. He did note, however, that the challenges in his marriage “extended past my resignation from Congress.”

The chats are not dated. The Dirty’s source says that she carried on an online relationship with Weiner from July-November 2012. He didn’t deny that in the statement.

The anonymous woman told The Dirty that her online relationship with Weiner lasted for six months and that he had promised her “many” things — most notably a condo in Chicago and a job at Politico, in some kind of “blogger panel.” (It’s worth noting that Politico’s events page does not seem to have any record of a “bloggers panel.”)

The chats were posted by Nik Richie, the founder and contributing editor of The Dirty. The Dirty’s post gained traction in the mainstream when BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith posted them. Richie did not respond to a request for comment.

When he first jumped into the campaign, Weiner said that he couldn’t guarantee new photos like the one that forced him to resign wouldn’t surface.

Weiner had built up consistent leads in multiple recent mayoral polls before these new revelations, leading both City Council Speaker Christine Quinn and former Comptroller Bill Thompson.

This post has been updated.

