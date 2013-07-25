ANTHONY WEINER TO SUPPORTERS: I Regret Not Telling You When Lewd Exchanges Happened

New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner addressed new revelations about his lewd online activity on Wednesday, telling supporters that he regretted not being forthcoming about the full scope and timeline of his interaction with women online.



Nightlife website The Dirty posted interactions between Weiner and a 22-year-old woman on Tuesday. Weiner later admitted that some of those interactions came as late as last summer.

“Before and after announcing my run for Mayor, I repeatedly answered every question about these mistakes. I was clear that these relationships took place over an extended period of time with more than one person. I regret not saying explicitly when these exchanges happened,” Weiner said in an email that was sent to his supporters.

“But the bottom line is that the ‘news’ today is about my past life.”

Here’s the full email:

When I decided to run for mayor this year I knew it would be tough. I knew that the mistakes of my personal life would make things difficult for me and for my family. From the very beginning, some people insisted that I shouldn’t even be allowed to run.

I believe that question should be left to the voters. This fight is too important to leave New Yorkers without a choice. And I want to give them the power to decide who their Mayor will be.

I have waged a campaign focused on fighting for the middle class and those struggling to make it there. I published a book of 64 ideas on everything from lowering taxes on New York families to creating the first ever single-payer health care plan for our city. Day after day, I’ve visited citizens who have been hungry for a voice after years of feeling marginalized or ignored.

New Yorkers responded in resounding ways. They volunteered for our campaign. They submitted their own ideas. They made thousands of small donations. And they showed up on street corners, subway stations and community centres to say hello or give me a piece of their mind.

Now, with 47 days left until the primary, some powerful voices are making it clear that they still don’t want me to run. Yesterday’s news has given them fresh fodder.

I owe it to you to try to explain.

Sending these embarrassing messages to women online, whom I never met, was a personal failing that was hurtful to my wife and a part of my life that Huma and I have put behind us. These things I did, as you have read in the papers, didn’t happen once. It was a terrible mistake that I unfortunately returned to during a rough time in our marriage. After a lot of reflection, some professional help, and a general reorientation of my life, Huma has given me a second chance. I will never stop being grateful for that.

Before and after announcing my run for Mayor, I repeatedly answered every question about these mistakes. I was clear that these relationships took place over an extended period of time with more than one person. I regret not saying explicitly when these exchanges happened.

But the bottom line is that the “news” today is about my past life.

Some people may find my personal life reason not to listen to me. I completely understand that some may not ever even consider voting for me. But I’m going to keep trying to bring them around and earn their support. This fight is too important to give up, because I’ve had embarrassing personal things become public.

This campaign isn’t about me. It’s about a great city that is beginning to lose its mantle as the Capital of the Middle Class. It’s about the challenge of finding affordable housing, a good job with benefits and a public school that attracts the greatest teachers and produces the smartest kids. This race for Mayor isn’t about me. It’s about you. And I’ll never lose sight of that.

New Yorkers don’t quit, and I’ll never quit on you.

Sincerely,

Anthony

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.