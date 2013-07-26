New Poll Shows That Anthony Weiner Has Completely Collapsed After Latest Sex Revelations

New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner has entered a free-fall amid new revelations of new online activity that came after his resignation from Congress in 2011, according to a new NBC New York/Wall Street Journal/Marist College poll released Thursday.



The poll puts City Council Speaker Christine Quinn on top of the mayoral field in the Democratic primary, grabbing 25% of the vote. Weiner comes in second with 16%. Public Advocate Bill de Blasio and former Comptroller Bill Thompson are right behind him at 14% apiece.

Overall, Democratic support for Weiner has plunged by 9 percentage points since last month. Quinn’s support increased by 5 points, de Blasio is up 4 points, and Thompson trickled up a point. Overall, there’s been a 14-point swing in the contest between Quinn and Weiner, the two front-runners.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday, the day after the latest revelations about Weiner’s online activity under the pseudonym “Carlos Danger” were exposed. Weiner has rejected mounting calls for him to drop out of the race, though by a 47-43 margin, New York City Democrats think he should stay in if he wants to.

“For many Democrats the latest revelations about Anthony Weiner are more of the same, only more so,” says Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “Weiner has lost his lead and his negatives are at an all-time high.”

The drop in support for Weiner accompanies a startling shift in how the public views him. In last month’s Marist poll, Weiner had finally broken through with New York City Democrats, who viewed him favourably by a 52-36 margin.

Now, 55% view him unfavorably, and only 30% view him favourably. Collectively, that is an unprecedented 41-point swing in just a month. And 46% of Democrats say that Weiner’s online sexual relationships will affect their vote.

Here’s a chart showing the brutal decline in Weiner’s favorability:

