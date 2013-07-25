WEINER LEAK SOURCE: More Revelations About Weiner's Online Activities Are Coming

Three of New York’s flagship newspapers called on Anthony Weiner to drop out of the New York City mayoral race — and the editor of a nightlife blog promised more revelations about Weiner’s lewd online activity.



The editorial boards of both the Daily News and the Wall Street Journal joined the New York Times editorial board in calling for Weiner to pull out of the race, the day after he admitted to new lewd activity online that went past his 2011 resignation from Congress.

Meanwhile, Nik Richie — the editor of The Dirty, the blog that first posted exchanges a 22-year-old woman and Weiner using the pseudonym “Carlos Danger” — promised in an interview with the New York Times that more information would trickle out.

Both Richie and the woman, who has been identified in various online profiles as Sydney Elaine Leathers, did not respond to requests for comment.

Here’s what Richie detailed to the Times:

Mr. Richie said he first heard from the woman in April, but was unsure of her credibility. About a week ago, she told him that she had kept screenshots capturing her conversations with Mr. Weiner and asked how she could submit them to Mr. Richie’s Web site.

He said that he had no desire to hurt Mr. Weiner, whom he referred to, during the interview, as Carlos Danger, the nickname he used in exchanges with the woman.

“I have nothing against Carlos Danger,” Mr. Richie said. “I’m not trying to bring this guy down.”

Richie also said that Weiner discussed his plans to run for mayor with her.

All of this led to the Wall Street Journal editorial board saying he should drop out because of what he has forced his wife, Huma Abedin, to endure. It said he was clearly “not a normal human being.”

The Daily News sent Weiner a message on its cover, telling him to “BEAT IT.” And in an editorial, it bluntly said that he “cannot be mayor”:

He gave all indications of forging on through endless cringe-inducing moments with Abedin, shamelessly holding the mother of his child out as the ultimate endorsement of his trustworthiness. She believes in me after I lied to her and lied to her again, Weiner says, and therefore so should New Yorkers. No. No. No.

