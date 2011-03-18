WATCH: Anthony Weiner's Epic, Sarcastic Rant Against The House Republicans

Anthony Weiner, fresh off shutting up Michele Bachmann, took to the House floor today where he unleashed a satirical stream aimed at the Republican Party’s passage of the bill defunding NPR.



The results are pretty amazing.

“Crisis averted, ladies and gentleman. What a relief. What a relief. I’m glad we got the economy back going. I’m glad we’ve secured our nuclear power plants. I’m so glad the Americans are back to work. We finally found out our problem. We discovered a target that we can all agree on. It’s these guys [holding up a cardboard poster]. This is the problem. It’s Click and Clack, the Tappet brothers. We’re finally getting rid of them. Thank god we solved this problem for the country.

I am so relieved that we had this emergency session, that we waived the rules of the House that require 72 hours so we finally get these guys off my radio.

I’m glad the Republican party finally said enough of Click and Clack the Tappet brothers. That clearly was what the American people said in Campaign 2010. It’s clearly in their contract with America or something: Get rid of Click and Clack.

It’s about time. I have to tell you something because the last thing we want is informative solutions to how we fix our cars and the Cartalk Puzzler.

The Republican party, no one can say they’re not in touch. They get it. They understand where the American people are. The American people are not concerned about jobs or the economy or what’s going on around the world. They’re staring at their radio station saying, get rid of Click And Clack. Finally my Republican friends are getting rid of them. Kudos to you.”