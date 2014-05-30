Anthony Weiner Says Being Confused With Paul Ryan Is The 'Final Insult'

Former Congressman, New York City mayoral candidate, and Business Insider columnist Anthony Weiner doesn’t appreciate being mixed up with Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan.

During a Wednesday event with Michigan Republicans, Ryan recalled being confused with various other politicians, including Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, according to video posted on MLive.com.

“So you have these humbling moments in politics,” Ryan, the 2012 Republican vice presidential nominee, said. “But that wasn’t to be outdone because then I went on this flight a week later and the flight attendents were looking at me and … finally one of them comes up to me, she says, ‘You’re someone famous aren’t you. Are you Anthony Weiner?”

Ryan went on to say he’s been mistaken for Weiner on multiple occasions.

“I’ve been confused with Anthony Weiner twice now,” Ryan continued to laughs. “I have no idea how that happens!”

Weiner, an outspoken progressive whose mayoral campaign last year was rocked by a scandal, told Business Insider having people mix him up with the conservative darling is “the final insult.”

“How much more can I bear?” Weiner asked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.