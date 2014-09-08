Anthony Watmough Has Signed With Parramatta, Eels Want An Early Release From Manly

Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty

Parramatta is hoping the Manly Sea Eagles will allow an early release of Anthony Watmough after the forward signed a three-year contract with the Eels from 2016.

The deal comes after Watmough fell out with the club over its decision not to offer Glenn Stewart a contract for next season.

Watmough’s contract with Manly, worth almost $1 million, is drawn up to last until the end of next season but Parramatta, which has been culling players in order to free up its salary cap for Watmough, are hoping their arch rivals will agree on a payout.

The division between players, in particular Watmough and teammate Daly Cherry-Evans, has begun to show in their play. Manly has fallen to second in the rankings behind the Sydney Roosters just one week out from the semi-finals.

Manly will face off against third-seed, South Sydney on Friday.

