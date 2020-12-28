Nashville bombing suspect told ex-girlfriend he had cancer and gave possessions away in weeks leading up to suicide, as 5G paranoia motive investigated

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Law enforcement officers investigate the house belonging to Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63 year-old man who has been reported to be of interest in the Nashville bombing, on December 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anthony Warner, the suspect in the Nashville bombing, recently told an ex-girlfriend he had cancer and started giving away his possessions in the weeks before the suicide attack, The New York Times reports.

Local outlets are reporting that Warner may have been motivated to attack the AT&T building in downtown Nashville due to a paranoia about 5G technology.

The creation of a 5G internet network has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories – including baseless claims it’s spreading cancer and prompted the coronavirus outbreak.

The man suspected of carrying out the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville told an ex-girlfriend he had cancer and started giving away his possessions in the weeks leading up to the suicide attack, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, local outlets are reporting that investigators are looking into whether 63-year-old Anthony Warner may have been motivated to target an AT&T building because of a paranoia over 5G cellular networks.

On Sunday, the FBI named Anthony Warner, 63, as responsible for blowing up an RV in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Warner died in the attack, and three others were injured. 41 buildings, many historical, were damaged by the blast.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said it believed that Warner acted alone, according to NewsChannel5.

The #FBI and #ATF are seeking info concerning the owner of the RV, Anthony Quinn Warner, linked to the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday morning. Recognize him? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at https://t.co/hG6KFmQ7dG. @FBI @ATFHQ @ATFNashville pic.twitter.com/o8fqiHkATl — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 28, 2020

The New York Times and The Tennessean on Sunday published new information about the bomber’s background.

According to the outlets, Warner worked as an information technology specialist and lived in Antioch, a town just outside Nashville, where he had been born and raised.

According to The Times, Warner told an ex-girlfriend recently that he had cancer, and then gifted her his car.

The day before Thanksgiving, property records show he transferred the deed of his house to a woman in Los Angeles for no money, The Tennessean reported.

One of Warner’s clients told both outlets that he got an email from Warner earlier in the month, saying he was retiring.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images FBI and first responders work the scene after an explosion on December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now that investigators have identified the bomber, they are piecing together why he carried out the attack.

One possible theory that’s emerging is that Warner was paranoid about 5G cellular networks. The creation of 5G networks has led to numerous conspiracy theories, from the belief that it’s spreading cancer, to the baseless claim that it caused the coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the federal investigation told WSMV that they are looking into whether Warner targeted the AT&T building over a fear that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.

WKRN also reported that investigators are “looking seriously” at whether “paranoia over 5G technology” motivated the attack.

The US Department of Homeland Security warned back in May that 5G conspiracy theories could increase attacks on mobile phone network infrastructure.

The theory that 5G spreads the coronavirus emerged in the UK and led to dozens of incidents in which mobile phone masts were set on fire.

