Anthony "The Cocoa Man" Ward's Huge Bet Is Sucking Major Wind Right Now

Photo: Neil Pendock, via his Timeslive blog

It seems that ever since Anthony Ward, the hedge fund manager who bought $1 billion worth of cocoa last month for his fund, Amanjaro, made his huge bet, he’s lost money on it.From the Wall Street Journal:



Since Mr. Ward made his audacious bet, cocoa prices have dropped 26%.

Bad news for the guy who owns 7% of the world’s cocoa supply.

Two hedge funds run by Armajaro, including its CC+ Fund, which focuses on cocoa and coffee, lost about 6% of their value during the first two weeks of August, according to investors who have viewed the returns.

Look at this graph of cocoa prices since Ward placed his order. Ouch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.