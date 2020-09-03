A UFC fighter who had 2 teeth punched out of his mouth in May is now on crutches after another brutal defeat

Summary List Placement

2019 was a great year for the UFC’s Anthony Smith. He lost a narrow decision to all-time star Jon Jones in probably the biggest fight of his career, before submitting Alexander Gustafsson with a rear-naked choke.

2020 has, it is fair to say, been a lot tougher.

After getting two teeth punched out of his mouth during a UFC loss in May, Smith is now on crutches after another defeat this past weekend.

Smith, a 32-year-old mixed martial artist from Texas, was defeated by Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic in Las Vegas on Saturday, suffering huge damage from a series of vicious leg kicks Rakic threw at him.

“It’s not good. It’s not good at all,” Smith said of damage caused by the kicks. “I’m still on crutches so there’s that,” he told Sirius XM, according to MMA Fighting.

“If I’m being really honest with you guys, I’m not doing well. I’m super disappointed. I couldn’t get out of bed on Sunday.

“They had to send people from the [UFC Performance Institute] to my hotel room to drug me up and put a bunch of anti-inflammatory creams and big compression ice machines.

“It was like I had a whole f—— team in my room. It’s a little bit better today.”

Detailing the injuries he’s sustained this time, Smith said: “There’s an occult fracture on my fibula head so that’s cool.

“It sounds bad but it’s not a huge deal actually. It’s four to six weeks [recovery then] it will be fine. But yeah, that’s how my leg is.”

The leg kicks were Smith’s downfall, he said.

“Had I not had the leg damage, I would have changed my game plan and just said alright we’re just going to stand in this boxing range and we’re going to f—— go to town here … but I couldn’t take one more leg kick.”

Smith lost a unanimous decision.

The brutal loss was Smith’s second in just a handful of months.

At a behind-closed-doors, pandemic era UFC Fight Night event in May, Smith could be seen on video handing his teeth to the referee when his opponent, Glover Teixeira punched them out of his mouth.

Teixeira could be heard saying sorry for beating Smith so bad, inflicting damage which included a broken nose and orbital bone. He said later that his fists hurt from all the punching he did.

Even the UFC president Dana White said the bout was “tough to watch.”

Defeat on Saturday saw Smith’s record fall to 33 wins (18 knockouts, 12 submissions, two decisions, and one unknown) against 16 losses.

Read more:

An American striker is 1 of 3 fighters rewarded with an instant UFC contract during ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ on Tuesday

Marlon Vera is moving on to a big, bantamweight match after kicking the UFC prospect Sean O’Malley so hard ‘he quit’

Jorge Masvidal has been challenged to an internet street-fight – the kind which made him a cult hero in the first place

Daniel Cormier was taken to hospital after he was eye-poked so hard he couldn’t see out of it during his UFC loss to Stipe Miocic

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he would happily fight Conor McGregor again in one of the biggest UFC bouts of all time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.