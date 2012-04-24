The Donation Of Soil From Nelson Mandela's House For Anthony Scaramucci's Charity Cause Has Been Returned

UPDATE: A spokeswoman for Skybridge has told Business Insider that the gift of the soccer ball and soil has been returned because they were unable to verify the authenticity of the two items.

SkyBridge Capital is not affiliated or partnered with the South African Arts Foundation and the gift was unsolicited.

The Aspire Giving Foundation’s night of philanthropy is still schedule to take place during the SALT Conference in May, find more information about it at its website.

ORIGINAL: Well, this is pretty neat—for the sports buffs and the history geeks.

The South African Arts Foundation gave Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital an official 2010 World Cup ball and a bottle of soil from the house of Nelson Mandela for their upcoming Aspire Giving Foundation charity auction, according to a press release. The ball and soil was delivered to SkyBridge last Thursday.

The Aspire Giving Foundation is new on the agenda of SkyBridge’s SALT Conference this year, it’s a non-profit initiative to raise money for certain causes. The initiative will culminate in a night of philanthropy during the conference, which also includes a performance by Maroon 5.

We aren’t sure if the soccer ball and soil will be auctioned off during the conference or at a separate event, Clusterstock has reached out to SkyBridge for clarification on the event.

