ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Yes, I Would Invest In Jon Corzine's Hedge Fund

Today, Dealbook reported that, former New Jersey Governor and head of the now defunct commodities firm MF Global, Jon Corzine is thinking about starting a hedge fund.Considering the way his firm went down — in $1 billion blaze of lost customer funds and bankruptcy — this news is bound to raise some eyebrows on Wall Street.
Could Corzine really hope to raise money for a fund after the MF Global blowup?
Business Insider reached out to SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci to see if he would give Corzine money to start his fund. He’s a successful businessman with over $6 billion under management, so we thought he’d give us some insight as to how Wall Street would take this news.
Here’s what he said:
YES. I trust Jon Corzine and think if he starts a fund he will make money and be very successful. We closed our seeding business so I couldn’t seed him, but he is a person that I would have no problem being partners with. We have different politics, but that would make it even more interesting.
Scaramucci worked under Corzine at Goldman Sachs and considers him a “trader and a gentleman.”
There you have it.
