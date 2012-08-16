ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Yes, I Would Invest In Jon Corzine's Hedge Fund

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Today, Dealbook reported that, former New Jersey Governor and head of the now defunct commodities firm MF Global, Jon Corzine is thinking about starting a hedge fund.Considering the way his firm went down — in $1 billion blaze of lost customer funds and bankruptcy — this news is bound to raise some eyebrows on Wall Street.



Could Corzine really hope to raise money for a fund after the MF Global blowup?

Business Insider reached out to SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci to see if he would give Corzine money to start his fund. He’s a successful businessman with over $6 billion under management, so we thought he’d give us some insight as to how Wall Street would take this news.

Here’s what he said:

YES. I trust Jon Corzine and think if he starts a fund he will make money and be very successful. We closed our seeding business so I couldn’t seed him, but he is a person that I would have no problem being partners with. We have different politics, but that would make it even more interesting.

Scaramucci worked under Corzine at Goldman Sachs and considers him a “trader and a gentleman.”

There you have it.

