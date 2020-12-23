Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge hedge fund just invested $25 million in a bitcoin fund as it sees an 'avalanche of institutional investors' buying crypto in 2021

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital just launched a bitcoin fund and invested $US25 million of capital. It will go live to outside investors in 2021.

After bitcoin’s 200% rally this year, investors may be hesitant to buy bitcoin at current levels. But Scaramucci told CNBC the coin is in its “early innings,” and he wants to get in before the price soars even higher.

“We could be at the precursor of an avalanche of institutional investors heading in,” Scaramucci said on Tuesday.

The latest institutional investor to dive into bitcoin is SkyBridge capital, Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund. The $US9.3 billion firm filed an SEC form D on Monday to launch the “SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund L.P.”

Scaramucci told CNBC that the fund started trading on Tuesday with $US25 million of SkyBridge’s funding, and will go live to outside investors who can invest a minimum of $US50,000 on January 4.

After bitcoin’s 200% rally this year, investors may be hesitant to buy the cryptocurrency right now in fear that a post-rally pullback is on the way. But Scaramucci said bitcoin is in its “early innings,” and he wants to get in before the price soars even higher.

“We could be at the precursor of an avalanche of institutional investors heading in,” Scaramucci said in a Tuesday CNBC interview. He added there may be a large swath of investors buying bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021 because they didn’t want to put it on their balance sheets in 2020.



The SkyBridge Capital founder also said bitcoin will be a “very strong asset class” over the next decade given the monetary supply and current central banking coordination.

SkyBridge joins a growing group of institutional players that are acknowledging bitcoin’s legitimacy as a store of value. Last month, Guggenheim filed to reserve the right for 10% of its $US5.3 billion Macro Opportunities Fund to invest in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Other firms like MassMutual have invested in the cryptocurrency as well. Meanwhile, billionaire investors such as Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones have publicly discussed their bitcoin purchases.



