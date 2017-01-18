TRUMP ADVISER SCARAMUCCI: I just sold my company

SkyBridge Capital co-founder Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that he has sold his firm.

“I have just sold today,” he said, according to the report.

President-elect Donald Trump last week named Scaramucci as an assistant to the president.

Bloomberg reports that Scaramucci had said earlier this month that he had already received bids for SkyBridge.

Scaramucci is expected to make an official announcement later on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

