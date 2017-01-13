REPORT: Anthony Scaramucci is headed to the White House as an assistant to Trump

Anthony Scaramucci is headed to the White House.

The founder of the hedge fund SkyBridge Capital has been named an assistant to President-elect Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg’s Simone Foxman and Kevin Cirilli, who cited people familiar with the appointment. He is a member of Trump’s transition team.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Scaramucci’s role could include serving as Trump’s liaison to Wall Street, advising on policies that would affect the business community.

Scaramucci is another former Goldman Sachs staffer heading to the White House even after the campaign criticised Washington’s ties to Wall Street. He joined the bank’s real-estate investment unit in 1989 after graduating from Harvard Law School. He said in 2012 that he was fired from Goldman after intentionally failing a Series 7 exam as part of a bet with friends on who could score the lowest.

Scaramucci is host of the television show “Wall Street Week.” His hedge fund managed $9.2 billion as at the end of January, Bloomberg noted.

